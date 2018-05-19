 Slate Money on tax cuts, jobs, and the Slate 90.

We Haven’t Noticed Any Tax Cuts

May 19 2018 2:02 AM

The “Where’s My Tax Cut?” Edition

Slate Money on tax cuts, jobs, and the Slate 90.

Listen to Episode No. 209 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon, political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski, HuffPost’s Emily Peck, and the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, the team talks about the economics of Broadway.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist at the Washington Post.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a political risk consultant and board member at the Metropolitan Society for International Affairs who formerly worked in emerging-markets investment.