Americans Want Paid Parental Leave

The Give Your Mother a Century Bond Edition
Slate Money on Mother’s Day, Michael Cohen, and Argentina.
Listen to Episode No. 208 of Slate Money
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Felix Salmon, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and HuffPost’s Emily Peck discuss:
On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the Iran deal’s effect on oil prices.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Production by Daniel Schroeder.