 Slate Money on Mother’s Day, Michael Cohen, and Argentina.

Americans Want Paid Parental Leave

Americans Want Paid Parental Leave

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
May 12 2018 2:00 AM

The Give Your Mother a Century Bond Edition

Slate Money on Mother’s Day, Michael Cohen, and Argentina.

1400x1400_podcast_slatemoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 208 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Felix Salmon, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and HuffPost’s Emily Peck discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the Iran deal’s effect on oil prices.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Production by Daniel Schroeder.