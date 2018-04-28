 Slate Money on self-driving cars, Ford, and WeWork debt.

Self-Driving Cars Are a Terrible Idea

April 28 2018 2:01 AM

The Self-Driving Office Edition

Listen to Episode No. 206 of Slate Money:

Felix Salmon, political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and New York University data-journalism professor Meredith Broussard discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus segment, Felix, Anna, and Meredith discuss how students get into schools.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @merbroussard

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.