The Economics of Making Movies

The Hollywood Edition
Slate Money on the future of movies, today’s movie stars, and inclusion riders.
Listen to Episode No. 202 of Slate Money
Felix Salmon, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and guest co-host, the Wall Street Journal’s Ben Fritz, discuss Fritz’s book, The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies, today’s movie stars, and inclusion riders.
Podcast production by Veralyn Williams.