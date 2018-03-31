 The economics of making movies, on Slate Money.

The Economics of Making Movies

March 31 2018 2:02 AM

The Hollywood Edition

Slate Money on the future of movies, today’s movie stars, and inclusion riders.

Felix Salmon, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and guest co-host, the Wall Street Journal’s Ben Fritz, discuss Fritz’s book, The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies, today’s movie stars, and inclusion riders.

Slate Plus: The economics of MoviePass.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @BenFritz

Podcast production by Veralyn Williams.