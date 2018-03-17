Is McDonald’s Healthier Than the Local Bodega?

The Jordan’s Last Episode Edition
Slate Money on universal basic income, McDonald’s, housing, and Martin Shkreli.
Felix Salmon, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski answer listener questions sent in for Jordan’s last episode, covering topics like universal basic income, McDonald’s, Martin Shkreli, and getting swole.
Slate Plus: a review of The Low Road at the Public Theater.
