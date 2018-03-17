 Slate Money on universal basic income, McDonald's, housing, and Martin Shkreli.

Is McDonald’s Healthier Than the Local Bodega?

Is McDonald's Healthier Than the Local Bodega?

March 17 2018 2:02 AM

The Jordan’s Last Episode Edition

Slate Money on universal basic income, McDonald’s, housing, and Martin Shkreli.

Felix Salmon, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski answer listener questions sent in for Jordan’s last episode, covering topics like universal basic income, McDonald’s, Martin Shkreli, and getting swole.

Slate Plus: a review of The Low Road at the Public Theater.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.