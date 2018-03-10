Trump’s Tariffs Are All Smoke, No Fire

 Slate Money on Gary Cohn, South African land, and Dodd-Frank.

March 10 2018 2:01 AM

The Dread Pirate Trump Edition

Slate Money on Gary Cohn, South African land, and Dodd–Frank.

Listen to Episode No. 199 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski discuss:

Slate Plus: Slate’s IT director Ian Peksa joins us to explain to Felix why wireless networks need passwords.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.