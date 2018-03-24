Ready for the New Space Race?

Listen to Episode No. 201 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon, political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and guest Tim Fernholz discuss Tim’s new book, Rocket Billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the New Space Race; the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal; and Wealthfront’s risky decision.

