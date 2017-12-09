 Slate Money on the United States, Brexit, and Venezuelan cryptocurrency.

We Didn’t Need a New Tax Plan

Dec. 9 2017 2:02 AM

The Petro Edition

Slate Money on the United States, Brexit, and Venezuelan cryptocurrency.

Listen to Episode No. 186 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by David Rolley, co-head of global fixed income at Loomis Sayles, to discuss:

In Slate Plus: the merger between Aetna and CVS.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.