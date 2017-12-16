 Slate Money on Disney acquiring Fox, Apple acquiring Shazam, and bitcoin futures.

Disney’s Real Prize Is Fox’s Indian Network

Disney's Real Prize Is Fox's Indian Network

Dec. 16 2017

The May the Fox Be With You Edition

Episode No. 187 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski discuss:

In Slate Plus: more bitcoin discussion.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.