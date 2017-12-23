Slate Money Answers Listener Voicemails

The Call-In Edition
Slate Money answers your voicemails.
Listen to Episode No. 188 of Slate Money
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski answer listener voicemails on topics like debt-to-GDP ratios, trade settlement periods, and the morals or financial reporting.
In Slate Plus: The hosts answer one more listener question about yield curves.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.