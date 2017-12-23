 Slate Money on debt-to-GDP ratios, trade settlement periods, and financial reporting.

Slate Money Answers Listener Voicemails

Dec. 23 2017 2:12 AM

The Call-In Edition

Slate Money answers your voicemails.

Listen to Episode No. 188 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski answer listener voicemails on topics like debt-to-GDP ratios, trade settlement periods, and the morals or financial reporting.

In Slate Plus: The hosts answer one more listener question about yield curves.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.