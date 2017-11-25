Do Cookbooks Actually Make Money?

The Splendid Food Edition
Slate Money on restaurant buzz, vegetarianism, and cookbooks.
Listen to Episode No. 184 of Slate Money:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by Teddy Goff of Black Tap and Francis Lam of The Splendid Table for a live show, taped in Brooklyn, to discuss:
- Restaurant buzz
- Vegetarianism
- The cookbook industry
In Slate Plus: We answer audience questions.
If you’d like to leave us a voicemail for our December call-in show, call (347) 960-6314.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.