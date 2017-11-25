 Slate Money on restaurant buzz, vegetarianism, and cookbooks.

Do Cookbooks Actually Make Money?

Nov. 25 2017 2:02 AM

The Splendid Food Edition

Listen to Episode No. 184 of Slate Money:

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by Teddy Goff of Black Tap and Francis Lam of The Splendid Table for a live show, taped in Brooklyn, to discuss:

  • Restaurant buzz
  • Vegetarianism
  • The cookbook industry

