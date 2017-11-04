 Slate Money on Republican tax plans, the opioid crisis, and Jay Powell.

The Accidental Fed Chair

The Accidental Fed Chair

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Nov. 4 2017 2:02 AM

The Powell’s Books Edition

Slate Money on Republican tax plans, the opioid crisis, and Jay Powell.

1400x1400_podcast_slatemoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 181 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political risk consultant Anna Szymanski discuss:

In Slate Plus: pass-through income and what happened in Kansas.

If you’d like to leave a voicemail for our December call-in show, call us at (347) 960-6314.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.