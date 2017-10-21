Is Norway Too Rich?

The Codfather Edition
Slate Money on the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Scandinavian economics, and the 30th anniversary of Black Monday.
Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by Financial Times journalist Robin Wigglesworth to discuss:
- The size of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund
- Scandinavian economics
- The 30th anniversary of Black Monday
And this video from Norway’s central bank:
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.