 Slate Money on sexual harassment, NEOM, and trading cryptocurrencies.

The Hyperbole of Saudi Arabia

Oct. 28 2017 2:02 AM

The Tiran and Sanafir Edition

Listen to Episode No. 180 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski discuss:

In Slate Plus: Why do bankers like higher interest rates?

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Felix Salmon is the editor of Cause & Effect.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.