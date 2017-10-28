The Hyperbole of Saudi Arabia

The Tiran and Sanafir Edition
Slate Money on sexual harassment, NEOM, and trading cryptocurrencies.
Listen to Episode No. 180 of Slate Money
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski discuss:
In Slate Plus: Why do bankers like higher interest rates?
Check out other Panoply podcasts at panoply.fm.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.