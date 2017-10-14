 Slate Money on Richard Thaler, Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy, and Brexit.

Richard Thaler’s Economics Are Too Interesting

Richard Thaler’s Economics Are Too Interesting

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Oct. 14 2017 2:01 AM

The Some of My Best Friends Are Petroleum Engineers Edition

Slate Money on Richard Thaler, Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy, and Brexit.

1400x1400_podcast_slatemoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 178 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Felix Salmon of Fusion and political risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by economist Tim Harford to discuss:

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @TimHarford

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Felix Salmon is the editor of Cause & Effect.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.