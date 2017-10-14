Richard Thaler’s Economics Are Too Interesting

The Some of My Best Friends Are Petroleum Engineers Edition
Slate Money on Richard Thaler, Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy, and Brexit.
Listen to Episode No. 178 of Slate Money
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Felix Salmon of Fusion and political risk consultant Anna Szymanski are joined by economist Tim Harford to discuss:
- Richard Thaler’s Nobel Prize
- Tim Harford’s book, Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy
- Brexit
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @TimHarford
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.