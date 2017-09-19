 Slate Money on gaydar A.I., L'Oréal for men, Facebook advertising, and Ray Dalio.

Don’t Be Scared of A.I. Gaydar Yet

Don’t Be Scared of A.I. Gaydar Yet

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Sept. 19 2017 10:28 AM

The Delicious Mexican Dirt Edition

A Slate Money bonus episode on gaydar A.I., L'Oréal for men, Facebook advertising, and Ray Dalio.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to this bonus episode of Slate Money:

Join Slate Plus to Listen to This Podcast

Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts.

Your Slate Plus Podcast Feed

Copy this link and manually import it into your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Felix Salmon of Fusion; political risk consultant Anna Szymanski; Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann; and Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction, discuss:

Advertisement

Check out other Panoply podcasts at panoply.fm.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @mathbabedotorg, @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Production by Daniel Schroeder

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is the editor of Cause & Effect.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.