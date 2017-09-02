America Is Not Productive

The Rebuilding Edition
Slate Money on Hurricane Harvey, construction productivity, and tax reform.
Felix Salmon of Fusion, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:
- Hurricane Harvey and flood insurance
- Construction productivity
- Tax reform
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.