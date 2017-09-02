 Hurricane Harvey, construction productivity, and tax reform, on Slate Money.

America Is Not Productive

America Is Not Productive

Sept. 2 2017

The Rebuilding Edition

Slate Money on Hurricane Harvey, construction productivity, and tax reform.

Listen to Episode No. 172 of Slate Money:

Felix Salmon of Fusion, political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Felix Salmon is the editor of Cause & Effect.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.