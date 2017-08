Should Investors Care About Anything but Money?

Listen to Episode No. 170 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



Felix Salmon, senior strategy officer at a political risk startup Anna Szymanski, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Julia Shin—vice president and managing director of Impact Investing at Enterprise Community Partners—discuss:

the disbanding of Trump’s CEO council

companies’ responsibilities to their shareholders

impact investing