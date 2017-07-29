Anthony Scaramucci Plays a Hedge-Fund Manager on TV

The Bad Eggs Edition
Slate Money on Anthony Scaramucci, productivity, and Hampton Creek’s eggless mayo.
Listen to Episode No. 167 of Slate Money
Felix Salmon of Fusion, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:
- Anthony Scaramucci and the sale of SkyBridge Capital
- Slumps in productivity
- Hampton Creek’s board members leaving the company
- A bonus segment on sovereign debt restructuring
Production by Daniel Schroeder.