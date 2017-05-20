 The auto industry, A.I. assistants, and Apple’s new headquarters.

Forget Buttons or Touch Screens. Talking to Our Tech Is the Next Big Step.

May 20 2017 2:00 AM

The Spinning Wheels Edition

Slate Money on the auto industry, artificial intelligence, and Apple’s new headquarters.

Listen to Episode No. 158 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Production by Daniel Schroeder.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.