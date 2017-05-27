 Corruption in Brazil, Saudi Arabia’s oil prices, and Paul Romer’s war on Bankspeak.

The World Bank Likes Conjunctions Way Too Much

The World Bank Likes Conjunctions Way Too Much

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
May 27 2017 2:01 AM

The Bureaucrats Gone Wild Edition

Slate Money on corruption in Brazil, Saudi Arabia’s oil prices, and Paul Romer’s war on Bankspeak.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 159 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Felix Salmon of Fusion, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Check out other Panoply podcasts at panoply.fm.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Production by Daniel Schroeder.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging markets expert and senior strategy officer at a political risk startup.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.