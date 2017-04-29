 Yahoo’s sale, Sheryl Sandberg on grief, and Steve Ballmer’s ineffective data project, on Slate Money.

Marissa Mayer Will Be Paid $186 Million in Yahoo Sale

April 29 2017 2:02 AM

The Pointless Vanity Edition

Slate Money on Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s substantial payout, Sheryl Sandberg’s new book on grief, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s massive data project.

Listen to Episode No. 155 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Huffington Post senior reporter Emily Peck discuss:

Emily Peck is executive business editor at the Huffington Post.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging-markets expert who’s written about women’s issues for the Huffington Post.