Minneapolis Fed President Spars With J.P. Morgan’s CEO Over How to Prevent Another Banking Crisis

The Liquidity Edition
Slate Money discusses South Africa’s credit rating downgrade and how markets are responding to recent economic events in unpredictable ways.
Listen to Episode No. 153 of Slate Money
Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski discuss:
- South Africa’s credit rating downgrade to junk status
- How markets aren’t responding predictably to recent economic events
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s beef with J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon over how to prevent another banking crisis
