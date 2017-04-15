 South Africa’s junk status, market trends, and the Kashkari/Dimon beef, in Slate Money.

Minneapolis Fed President Spars With J.P. Morgan’s CEO Over How to Prevent Another Banking Crisis

April 15 2017 2:01 AM

The Liquidity Edition

Slate Money discusses South Africa’s credit rating downgrade and how markets are responding to recent economic events in unpredictable ways.

Listen to Episode No. 153 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski discuss:

