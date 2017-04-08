 Racial discrimination in car insurance, and smart beta investing on Slate Money.

Why Are Minority Neighborhoods Paying Higher Car Insurance Rates Than White Ones?

Why Are Minority Neighborhoods Paying Higher Car Insurance Rates Than White Ones?

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
April 8 2017 2:00 AM

The “You Say Beeta, I Say Beta” Edition

Slate Money discusses the popularity of smart beta investing and potential racial bias in auto insurance.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 152 of Slate Money

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski discuss:

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann, @Three_Guineas

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging-markets expert who’s written about women’s issues for the Huffington Post.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.