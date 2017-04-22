 Chewy’s acquisition, Arconic CEO’s resignation, and Portland’s divestment.

Portland Plans to Divest From All Corporations (in a Move That’s Very Portland)

April 22 2017 2:00 AM

The Pet Cause Edition

Slate Money on PetSmart’s acquisition of Chewy, Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld’s resignation, and Portland’s decision to divest from all corporations.

Listen to Episode No. 154 of Slate Money

Felix Salmon of Fusion, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Podcast production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging-markets expert who’s written about women’s issues for the Huffington Post.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.