 Bianca Bosker, author of Cork Dork, explains the economics of wine.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Economics of Wine (but Were Too Sober to Ask)

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Economics of Wine (but Were Too Sober to Ask)

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
April 1 2017 2:04 AM

The Pour Decisions Edition

Slate Money gets tipsy talking to Bianca Bosker, author of Cork Dork, about the economics of wine.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 151 of Slate Money:

In a follow-up to Slate Money’s much-loved original wine episode, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and author Bianca Bosker dive into her new book Cork Dork. They discuss:

Advertisement

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann, @bbosker

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.