Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Economics of Wine (but Were Too Sober to Ask)

The Pour Decisions Edition
Slate Money gets tipsy talking to Bianca Bosker, author of Cork Dork, about the economics of wine.
Listen to Episode No. 151 of Slate Money:
In a follow-up to Slate Money’s much-loved original wine episode, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and author Bianca Bosker dive into her new book Cork Dork. They discuss:
- The difference between natural and unnatural wines
- What to look for when ordering wine at a restaurant
- How to judge the character of different wines
Production by Zachary Dinerstein.