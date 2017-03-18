 The future of the European Union, Iceland, and Blumhouse Productions, on Slate Money.

Will the Rising Tide of Populism Wash Away the European Union?

March 18 2017 2:04 AM

The Scary White People Edition

Slate Money discusses the uncertain future of the European Union and Blumhouse Productions’ run of smash-hit horror flicks.

Listen to Episode No. 149 of Slate Money:

Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political analyst and emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski discuss:

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is a political analyst and expert in emerging markets.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.