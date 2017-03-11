Is State Street’s Feminist Agenda For Real?

The Soft Power Edition
Slate Money discusses State Street’s plan to place more women in executive roles, Swift’s banning of North Korean banks, and the eccentric billionaire owner of SoftBank.
Listen to Episode No. 148 of Slate Money
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Laurel Touby, founder of Mediabistro, discuss:
Numbers Round
Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann, @laureltouby
Production by Zachary Dinerstein.