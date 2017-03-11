Is State Street’s Feminist Agenda For Real?

 State Street’s feminist agenda, Swift’s boycott of North Korea, and a look at Masayoshi Son.

March 11 2017 2:02 AM

The Soft Power Edition

Slate Money discusses State Street’s plan to place more women in executive roles, Swift’s banning of North Korean banks, and the eccentric billionaire owner of SoftBank.

Listen to Episode No. 148 of Slate Money

Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Laurel Touby, founder of Mediabistro, discuss:

Numbers Round

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Laurel Touby is the founder of Mediabistro.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.