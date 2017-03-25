 Miki Agrawal’s alleged sexual harassment, Sherpaa’s troubles, and Ohio.

It’s Not Just Tech Bros Who Need Good HR These Days

March 25 2017 2:05 AM

The Thinx Twice Edition

Slate Money discusses Thinx founder Miki Agrawal’s sexual harassment allegations and how venture capitalist J.D. Vance is looking to invest in startups—in Ohio.

Listen to Episode No. 150 of Slate Money

Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Huffington Post executive business editor Emily Peck discuss:

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Emily Peck is executive business editor at the Huffington Post.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.