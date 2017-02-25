 Uber, Unilever, and bank fees, on this week’s Slate Money.

One More Reason Why You Should Consider Deleting Uber

Feb. 25 2017 2:01 AM

The Relatively Nonevil Edition

Slate Money discusses Uber’s continuing public relation woes and Kraft’s attempted takeover of Unilever.

Listen to Episode No. 146 of Slate Money:

On this week’s Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann; and Heather Long, CNN Money’s senior markets and economy writer, discuss:

Heather Long is CNN Money’s senior markets and economy writer.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.