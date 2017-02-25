One More Reason Why You Should Consider Deleting Uber

The Relatively Nonevil Edition
Slate Money discusses Uber’s continuing public relation woes and Kraft’s attempted takeover of Unilever.
On this week’s Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann; and Heather Long, CNN Money’s senior markets and economy writer, discuss:
