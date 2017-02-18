 Snap’s IPO, Airbnb’s rise, and the New York Times’ paywall, on this week’s Slate Money.

Should Snapchat Really Be Valued at More Than $22 Billion?

Feb. 18 2017 2:01 AM

The Vanishing Edition

Slate Money discusses Snap Inc.’s upcoming IPO and Airbnb’s future challenges.

Listen to Episode No. 145 of Slate Money:

On this week’s Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Leigh Gallagher, author of the book The Airbnb Story: How Three Ordinary Guys Disrupted an Industry, Made Billions … and Created Plenty of Controversy, discuss:

  • Snap Inc.’s $22 billion IPO evaluation
  • Airbnb’s epic rise and future challenges
  • The benefits of the New York Times’ paywall approach

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Leigh Gallagher is an assistant managing editor at Fortune and the author of The Airbnb Story.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.