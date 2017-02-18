Should Snapchat Really Be Valued at More Than $22 Billion?

The Vanishing Edition
Slate Money discusses Snap Inc.’s upcoming IPO and Airbnb’s future challenges.
Listen to Episode No. 145 of Slate Money:
On this week’s Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Leigh Gallagher, author of the book The Airbnb Story: How Three Ordinary Guys Disrupted an Industry, Made Billions … and Created Plenty of Controversy, discuss:
- Snap Inc.’s $22 billion IPO evaluation
- Airbnb’s epic rise and future challenges
- The benefits of the New York Times’ paywall approach
