Slate Money discusses the economics of the film, book, and music industries with Derek Thompson.
On Cathy’s final episode, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann chat with Derek Thompson, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction. They decipher what it takes to produce a hit in three major creative industries, including:
- film and television
- book publishing
- music
