 Derek Thompson explains how major creative industries work.

The Economics of the Film, Book, and Music Industries

The Economics of the Film, Book, and Music Industries

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Feb. 11 2017 2:02 AM

The Creativity Edition

Slate Money discusses the economics of the film, book, and music industries with Derek Thompson.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 144 of Slate Money

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On Cathy’s final episode, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion, Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann chat with Derek Thompson, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction. They decipher what it takes to produce a hit in three major creative industries, including:

  • film and television
  • book publishing
  • music

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @mathbabedotorg, @JHWeissmann, @DKThomp

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.