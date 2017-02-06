 Cambridge Analytica, robot lawyers, and statistics in the age of Trump, on this week’s Slate Money.

How Psychometric Profiles Were Used to Influence the Brexit Vote and the Recent U.S. Election

Feb. 6 2017 11:48 AM

The Cathy’s Dream Edition

Cathy O’Neil hand-picks all of Slate Money’s topics, including how psychometrics helped shape the recent U.S. election and the safety of statistics in the Trump era.

Listen to Episode No. 143 of Slate Money:

It’s an all-Cathy episode on Slate Money! Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss three topics hand-picked by O’Neil. They are:

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @mathbabedotorg, @JHWeissmann

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.