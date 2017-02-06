How Psychometric Profiles Were Used to Influence the Brexit Vote and the Recent U.S. Election

The Cathy’s Dream Edition
Cathy O’Neil hand-picks all of Slate Money’s topics, including how psychometrics helped shape the recent U.S. election and the safety of statistics in the Trump era.
Listen to Episode No. 143 of Slate Money:
It’s an all-Cathy episode on Slate Money! Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss three topics hand-picked by O’Neil. They are:
Production by Zachary Dinerstein.