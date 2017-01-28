 TPP, bank fines, and Cathy’s exit, on this week’s Slate Money.

America Abandons the TPP. Should You Care?

Jan. 28 2017 2:01 AM

The Jump Ship Edition

Slate Money discusses America’s abandonment of the TPP and some headline news from Cathy.

Listen to Episode No. 142 of Slate Money

This week on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O'Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann, @mathbabedotorg

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.