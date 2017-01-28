America Abandons the TPP. Should You Care?

The Jump Ship Edition
Slate Money discusses America’s abandonment of the TPP and some headline news from Cathy.
Listen to Episode No. 142 of Slate Money
This week on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O'Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:
- America’s about-face on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and what that means for the country
- How Citigroup and Wells Fargo were caught giving homeowners “the runaround.”
- Cathy’s announcement that she’ll be leaving Slate Money soon (yes, we’re as sad as you are).
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann, @mathbabedotorg
Production by Zachary Dinerstein.