 The future of China, the U.K., and banks.

Slate Money on the Roles of China and the United Kingdom in the Global Economy

Slate Money on the Roles of China and the United Kingdom in the Global Economy

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Jan. 21 2017 2:01 AM

The Xi Loves Me Edition

From the World Economic Forum in Davos, Slate Money reports on China’s support for globalization and the United Kingdom’s role in a changing Europe.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 141 of Slate Money

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

This week’s Slate Money comes to you from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland! Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann are joined by Adrian Monck, head of communications at the WEF, and Rana Foroohar, soon-to-be associate editor of the Financial Times.

They discuss:

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @JHWeissmann

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.