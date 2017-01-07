 Slate Money talks pink-collar jobs, Trump’s debt ties, and publicly traded companies.

The Boom of Pink-Collar Jobs (and Why Men Often Want Nothing to Do With Them)

Jan. 7 2017 2:00 AM

The Pink Collar Edition

Slate Money discusses the growth of traditionally female caregiver jobs, which men often don’t want, and Trump’s debt ties.

Listen to Episode No. 139 of Slate Money

Today on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of, Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

