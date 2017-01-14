 Bic Cristal pens, bond investing, and Anthony Scaramucci on the Slate Money podcast.

Slate Money on the Fascinating History of the World’s Most Popular Pen

Slate Money on the Fascinating History of the World's Most Popular Pen

Slate Money
Jan. 14 2017 8:09 AM

The Ballpoint Pen Edition

Slate Money discusses the mysterious history of Bic Cristal pens and Anthony Scaramucci’s White House assignment.

Listen to Episode No. 140 of Slate Money:

Today on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.