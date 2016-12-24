The Role of Online Media in Spreading ISIS Propaganda

Listen to Episode No. 137 of Slate Money

Today on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of, Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

America’s growing lead poisoning problem

The actual effectiveness of China’s educational system

How some of the Pulse nightclub victims’ families are suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google for their roles in spreading ISIS propaganda

