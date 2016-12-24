The Role of Online Media in Spreading ISIS Propaganda

The Doomed Youth Edition
Slate Money discusses the reality of China’s school systems and online media’s role in spreading ISIS propaganda.
Listen to Episode No. 137 of Slate Money
Today on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of, Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:
- America’s growing lead poisoning problem
- The actual effectiveness of China’s educational system
- How some of the Pulse nightclub victims’ families are suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google for their roles in spreading ISIS propaganda
Production by Zachary Dinerstein.