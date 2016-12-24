 Lead poisoning, Chinese schools, and promoting ISIS through online media, on Slate Money.

The Role of Online Media in Spreading ISIS Propaganda

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Dec. 24 2016 2:03 AM

The Doomed Youth Edition

Slate Money discusses the reality of China’s school systems and online media’s role in spreading ISIS propaganda.

Listen to Episode No. 137 of Slate Money

Today on Slate Money, hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of, Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discuss:

  • America’s growing lead poisoning problem
  • The actual effectiveness of China’s educational system
  • How some of the Pulse nightclub victims’ families are suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google for their roles in spreading ISIS propaganda

Production by Zachary Dinerstein.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.