Slate Money Taps Into the Economics of Beer

Dec. 31 2016 2:00 AM

The Craft Beer Edition

In this live episode, Slate Money talks small breweries and the economics of beer.

Listen to Episode No. 138 of Slate Money

Today’s episode comes to you live from Brooklyn’s Union Hall! Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann are joined by:

They discuss:

  • What a craft beer is
  • The economics of running a small brewery
  • How national and state regulations affect the price and distribution of beer

They also answer questions from a few thirsty listeners.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @mathbabedotorg, @JHWeissmann

Production by Zachary Dinerstein and Veralyn Williams.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.