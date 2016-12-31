Slate Money Taps Into the Economics of Beer

The Craft Beer Edition
In this live episode, Slate Money talks small breweries and the economics of beer.
Listen to Episode No. 138 of Slate Money
Today’s episode comes to you live from Brooklyn’s Union Hall! Hosts Felix Salmon of Fusion; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann are joined by:
- Steve Hindy, Brooklyn Brewery co-founder
- Dan Kenary, Harpoon Brewery co-founder
- Rob Burns, Night Shift Brewing co-founder and president of the Massachusetts Brewers Guild
- Katie Marisic, federal affairs manager at the Brewers Association
- Nancy Palmer, executive director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild
They discuss:
- What a craft beer is
- The economics of running a small brewery
- How national and state regulations affect the price and distribution of beer
They also answer questions from a few thirsty listeners.
Production by Zachary Dinerstein and Veralyn Williams.