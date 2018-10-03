The World’s First Cyberattack Happened in 1834. What Can We Learn From It?

Human Insecurity
The French telegraph system was hacked in 1834. What does the incident teach us about modern-day network security?
The French telegraph system was hacked in 1834 by a pair of thieves who stole financial market information—effectively conducting the world’s first cyberattack. What does the incident teach us about network vulnerabilities, human weakness, and modern-day security? Guests include: Bruce Schneier, security expert.*
*Correction, Oct. 3, 2018: Due to an editing error, this page originally misidentified Bruce Schneier as a famed hacker.