 What the history of the fork tells us about Japanese toilets and Google Glass.

Want to Know How Crazy New Technologies Catch On? Look to the Fork.

Slate
Secret History of the Future
What tech’s past tells us about tomorrow
Sept. 19 2018 6:01 AM

Fork Fashions and Toilet Trends

It took a long time for the fork to go from oddity to ubiquity. What does that say about Google Glass?

It took a long time for the fork to go from weird curiosity to ubiquitous tool. How long will it take for current technologies—like the Japanese-style bidet toilet, or heads-up displays such as Google Glass—to go from oddities to everyday necessities? Guests include: Astro Teller, Google’s captain of moonshots, and Margaret Visser, author of The Rituals of Dinner.

Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.

Tom Standage is deputy editor of the Economist. He studied engineering and computer science at Oxford University and has written for other publications including the New York Times, the Guardian, and Wired.

Seth Stevenson is a senior writer at Slate, where he’s been a contributor since 1997. He is the author of Grounded: A Down to Earth Journey Around the World.