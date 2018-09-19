Want to Know How Crazy New Technologies Catch On? Look to the Fork.

Fork Fashions and Toilet Trends
It took a long time for the fork to go from oddity to ubiquity. What does that say about Google Glass?
It took a long time for the fork to go from weird curiosity to ubiquitous tool. How long will it take for current technologies—like the Japanese-style bidet toilet, or heads-up displays such as Google Glass—to go from oddities to everyday necessities? Guests include: Astro Teller, Google’s captain of moonshots, and Margaret Visser, author of The Rituals of Dinner.
