Our Millennia-Old Fascination With What Electricity Can Do to Our Brains

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s most popular podcasts. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Slate Podcasts

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Secret History of the Future:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.