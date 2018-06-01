 Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. director Leslie Harris and up-and-comer Nikyatu Jusu.

Why Director Leslie Harris Decided to Make “a Film Hollywood Dared Not Do”

Why Director Leslie Harris Decided to Make “a Film Hollywood Dared Not Do”

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
June 1 2018 7:01 PM

Filmmakers Leslie Harris and Nikyatu Jusu

Two directors at different stages of their careers explain the importance of telling black girls’ stories.

180601_REPRESENT_Girl-IRT

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Miramax.

Listen to Represent:

Listen to Represent via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to two black female filmmakers at different stages of their careers: veteran director Leslie Harris, who helmed the cult classic Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., and up-and-coming filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu.

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.