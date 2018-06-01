Why Director Leslie Harris Decided to Make “a Film Hollywood Dared Not Do”

Filmmakers Leslie Harris and Nikyatu Jusu
Two directors at different stages of their careers explain the importance of telling black girls’ stories.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to two black female filmmakers at different stages of their careers: veteran director Leslie Harris, who helmed the cult classic Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., and up-and-coming filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli