Black Excellence Was on Display at the Royal Wedding

The Represent Rose: The Royal Wedding
Black excellence was on display for Meghan and Harry’s big day.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, unpack the blackness of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, from Doria Ragland’s dreadlocks to Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon.
Then, podcast producer Renay Richardson gives her perspective on the royal wedding as a black British woman and explains how she believes it will change how the monarchy thinks about race.
Check out:
- Slate’s Ruth Graham on Bishop Michael Curry’s “radical” royal-wedding sermon
- “The Royal Wedding’s Teenage Cello Player Skipped U.S. Debut to Play in the Ceremony”
- Poet Leslé Honoré’s tribute to Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mom
- Our Represent Rose recap series
- Boylorn’s first piece for Slate about The Bachelorette, “Black, Single, and Waiting,” and why she was disappointed by the first black Bachelorette
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli