Black Excellence Was on Display at the Royal Wedding

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images; Lars Borges/Kensington Palace via Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, unpack the blackness of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, from Doria Ragland’s dreadlocks to Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon.

Advertisement



Then, podcast producer Renay Richardson gives her perspective on the royal wedding as a black British woman and explains how she believes it will change how the monarchy thinks about race.

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.