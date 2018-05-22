 How black was Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding?

Black Excellence Was on Display at the Royal Wedding

May 22 2018 1:50 PM

The Represent Rose: The Royal Wedding

Black excellence was on display for Meghan and Harry’s big day.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Michael Curry, Meghan Markle, and Doria Ragland.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images; Lars Borges/Kensington Palace via Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, unpack the blackness of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, from Doria Ragland’s dreadlocks to Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon.

Then, podcast producer Renay Richardson gives her perspective on the royal wedding as a black British woman and explains how she believes it will change how the monarchy thinks about race.

