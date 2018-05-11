A Member of the Royal Family Is Marrying a Biracial, Divorced Actress. Yawn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding
Should we care that a member of the royal family is marrying a biracial, divorced actress? Kristen Meinzer thinks so.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, When Meghan Met Harry co-host Kristen Meinzer tells Aisha about her obsession with the royals and makes a case for why skeptics should care about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union.
Check out:
- When Meghan Met Harry podcast
- Our chat with the winner of The Great American Baking Show, whose season was canceled after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of the judges
- The Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance
- Meghan Markle’s Hallmark films, When Sparks Fly and Dater's Handbook
- Markle’s Elle magazine essay on her biracial identity
- Markle protesting Procter & Gamble’s sexist commercial at 11 years old
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli