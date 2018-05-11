 Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding: A discussion with Kristen Meinzer.

A Member of the Royal Family Is Marrying a Biracial, Divorced Actress. Yawn.

May 11 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Should we care that a member of the royal family is marrying a biracial, divorced actress? Kristen Meinzer thinks so.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on April 19 in London

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, When Meghan Met Harry co-host Kristen Meinzer tells Aisha about her obsession with the royals and makes a case for why skeptics should care about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union.

