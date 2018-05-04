 Dear White People creator Justin Simien on criticism and Season 2.

Dear White People’s Creator Responds to Critiques of the First Season

May 4 2018 12:14 PM

Dear White People Creator Justin Simien

“This is the best way I can contribute to the culture.”

Justin Simien.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha interviews Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People, about Season 2.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.