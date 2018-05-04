Dear White People’s Creator Responds to Critiques of the First Season

Dear White People Creator Justin Simien
“This is the best way I can contribute to the culture.”
On this episode of Represent, Aisha interviews Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People, about Season 2.
- Netflix’s Dear White People
- Aisha’s review of Dear White People’s first season
- Represent’s interview with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins
- That Candace Owens–Kanye West story
