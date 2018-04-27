 Comedians Hari and Ashok Kondabolu on their new podcast and Pre-Woke Watching.

The Kondabolu Brothers Discuss Their Problematic Pop Culture Favorites

April 27 2018 4:11 PM

The Kondabolu Brothers

Hari and Ashok Kondabolu discuss the ongoing Simpsons controversy, their new podcast, and their problematic pop culture favorites.

 

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Arts Partnership

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, comedians Hari and Ashok Kondabolu chat with Aisha about their new podcast, Kondabolu Brothers. They also weigh in on The Simpsons’ reaction to Hari’s documentary The Problem With Apu and share their Pre-Woke Watching stories.

Note: This conversation took place the day before Hank Azaria appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to advocate for listening to the criticisms of the South Asian community and suggest that he’d be willing to “step aside” from voicing Apu.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.