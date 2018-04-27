The Kondabolu Brothers Discuss Their Problematic Pop Culture Favorites

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Arts Partnership

Listen to Represent:

Advertisement



On this episode of Represent, comedians Hari and Ashok Kondabolu chat with Aisha about their new podcast, Kondabolu Brothers. They also weigh in on The Simpsons’ reaction to Hari’s documentary The Problem With Apu and share their Pre-Woke Watching stories.

Note: This conversation took place the day before Hank Azaria appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to advocate for listening to the criticisms of the South Asian community and suggest that he’d be willing to “step aside” from voicing Apu.

Check out:

Advertisement



Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.