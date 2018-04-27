The Kondabolu Brothers Discuss Their Problematic Pop Culture Favorites

The Kondabolu Brothers
Hari and Ashok Kondabolu discuss the ongoing Simpsons controversy, their new podcast, and their problematic pop culture favorites.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, comedians Hari and Ashok Kondabolu chat with Aisha about their new podcast, Kondabolu Brothers. They also weigh in on The Simpsons’ reaction to Hari’s documentary The Problem With Apu and share their Pre-Woke Watching stories.
Note: This conversation took place the day before Hank Azaria appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to advocate for listening to the criticisms of the South Asian community and suggest that he’d be willing to “step aside” from voicing Apu.
Check out:
- Kondabolu Brothers podcast
- Hank Azaria on The Simpsons’ Apu: “I’m perfectly willing to step aside”
- Our original discussion with Hari Kondabolu about his documentary from last year, The Problem With Apu
- “The Ghost of Big Freedia”
Our Pre-Woke Watching segment is now a video series! Check out colorism in Coming to America, toxic masculinity in Soul Food, and the unexamined privilege in Gilmore Girls.
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli