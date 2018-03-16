 A Wrinkle in Time and a conversation about representation and shame.

A Wrinkle in Time Isn’t Perfect, but It Is Powerful

A Wrinkle in Time Isn’t Perfect, but It Is Powerful

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
March 16 2018 12:11 PM

A Wrinkle in Time and Representations That Hurt

We catch up on Ava DuVernay’s new movie. Then, a conversation with Bim Adewunmi and Antonia Cereijido about representations that made us feel ashamed or embarrassed.

180316_REP_AWIT-Representations
Storm Reid as Meg Murry in A Wrinkle in Time.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Walt Disney Pictures.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and producer Veralyn Williams discuss A Wrinkle in Time. Then, our conversation at the Speak Up, Rise Up festival with BuzzFeed’s Bim Adewunmi and Latino USA’s Antonia Cereijido about shameful representations in film and on TV.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.