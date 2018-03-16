A Wrinkle in Time Isn’t Perfect, but It Is Powerful

A Wrinkle in Time and Representations That Hurt
We catch up on Ava DuVernay’s new movie. Then, a conversation with Bim Adewunmi and Antonia Cereijido about representations that made us feel ashamed or embarrassed.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and producer Veralyn Williams discuss A Wrinkle in Time. Then, our conversation at the Speak Up, Rise Up festival with BuzzFeed’s Bim Adewunmi and Latino USA’s Antonia Cereijido about shameful representations in film and on TV.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Slate’s Spoiler Special episode about A Wrinkle in Time
- Aisha’s review of A Wrinkle in Time
- Ashley C. Ford’s tweet after watching Ava DuVernay’s film and her Refinery29 essay about her dad
- Adewunmni’s podcast Thirst Aid Kit
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli