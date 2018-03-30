Why Japanese Representation in Isle of Dogs Is Problematic

Isle of Dogs
Wes Anderson’s latest animated feature doesn’t consider Asian-American viewers.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Mashable writer Angie Han, discuss cultural representation in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which is set in Japan.
Check out:
- Angie Han asking the question we all want to know: “Why Is Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Set in Japan?”
- Why Asian Americans may feel differently from Asians living in Asia about how Hollywood portrays them on screen.
- How Wes Anderson mishandled race in his 2007 film, The Darjeeling Limited.
- Our conversation with One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett.
The Plusses and Deltas for this week:
( + ) Angie is excited Ava DuVernay will be directing DC’s superhero film New Gods, despite mixed reviews for her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time. And Aisha is relieved Netflix has finally renewed One Day at a Time for a third season.
( ∆ ) Both Aisha and Angie agreed: Isle of Dogs.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli