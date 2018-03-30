 A discussion of Wes Anderson’s representation of Japanese culture in Isle of Dogs.

Why Japanese Representation in Isle of Dogs Is Problematic

Why Japanese Representation in Isle of Dogs Is Problematic

March 30 2018 8:00 AM

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s latest animated feature doesn’t consider Asian-American viewers.

Isle of Dogs

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Mashable writer Angie Han, discuss cultural representation in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which is set in Japan.

The Plusses and Deltas for this week:

( + ) Angie is excited Ava DuVernay will be directing DC’s superhero film New Gods, despite mixed reviews for her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time. And Aisha is relieved Netflix has finally renewed One Day at a Time for a third season.

( ∆ ) Both Aisha and Angie agreed: Isle of Dogs.

