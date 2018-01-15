The Good Place’s Bambadjan Bamba Talks DACA and What It’s Like to Discover You’re Undocumented

Bambadjan Bamba Comes Out as Undocumented
The actor, best known for The Good Place and the upcoming Black Panther, says Hollywood should stand with immigrants in the industry by fighting for DACA.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to actor Bambadjan Bamba of Suicide Squad, The Good Place, and the upcoming Black Panther. He shares why he came out as undocumented and asks Hollywood to stand with immigrants in the industry, including those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.
Advertisement
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli