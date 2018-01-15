 The Good Place, Black Panther actor Bambadjan Bamba on DACA and being undocumented.

The Good Place’s Bambadjan Bamba Talks DACA and What It’s Like to Discover You’re Undocumented

The Good Place’s Bambadjan Bamba Talks DACA and What It’s Like to Discover You’re Undocumented

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Jan. 15 2018 7:30 AM

Bambadjan Bamba Comes Out as Undocumented

The actor, best known for The Good Place and the upcoming Black Panther, says Hollywood should stand with immigrants in the industry by fighting for DACA.

180112_REP_BambadjanBamba
Bambadjan Bamba.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for EcoLuxe

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to actor Bambadjan Bamba of Suicide Squad, The Good Place, and the upcoming Black Panther. He shares why he came out as undocumented and asks Hollywood to stand with immigrants in the industry, including those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Advertisement

Learn more about Bamba’s #StandWithBamba campaign here, and read more in Slate about DACA here.

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.